A 19-year old Duncan man with a motorcycle learners licence had his Honda motorcycle impounded and was charged with excessively speeding.

The BC Highway Patrol says on May 12th he was seen travelling at 189 kilometres per hour on Highway-1 near Bench Road south of Duncan where the speed limit is 90-kilometres per hour.

Unaware that he had passed through a speed-enforcement check, the young stopped at a nearby gas station where an officer charged him and impounded the bike.

Staff Sergeant Adam Tallboy of the Vancouver Island BC Highway Patrol says riding a motorycycle is a great experience, but comes with risks and responsibilities.

He says without the added protection of being in an enclosed vehicle motorcyclists need to be extra-vigilant and ride responsibly.

May is High-Risk Driving Awareness Month and police throughout the province are stepping up enforcement.