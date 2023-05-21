Victims of crime across the province will receive improved safety and initiatives, through a new grant program.

The Civil Forfeiture Grant Program’s goal is to support community safety-based projects throughout several communities, with some projects focusing their efforts on preventing gender-based violence, and supporting indigenous people.

A total of $9.7 million will be distributed to almost 200 projects, with Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth saying that they are committed to keeping communities safer.

“Crime should never pay, and the seized funds collected through the sale of forfeited assets will help our local partners support victims and fight back against the cycle of repeat offending,” says Farnworth.

For this year, 80 projects will be sharing $3.4 million from the program, with the projects focusing on enhancing trauma-informed responses to gender-based violence in their communities.

The responses include trauma therapy, a recovery program for victims, and shelter movers.