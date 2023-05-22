UPDATE:

2:59 PM: Along with their Call Centre and reservation System, BC Ferries website and mobile app have also been restored.

— Monday–

BC Ferries has suffered an IT outage today, impacting many of their systems.

The outage occurred early Monday morning, with the Ferry line announcing on their social media that their website, app, and phone system have all been affected.

They add that their IT team is working through this issue, and as of 12:47 pm today, they have announced that progress is being made to resolve the issue.

Along with providing updates for customers, the Ferry service apologizes for those impacted by the outages.