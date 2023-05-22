North Cowichan utilities is prepping for a water main flushing in Crofton.

The routine flushing helps to remove any sediment from pipes, improving the colour, odour, and taste of water. Water may have discolouration, or may lose pressure while the mains are flushed in your area of the system.

Salons, laundromats, and other businesses that use water can request a heads up for advance warning of flushing in their area, by calling the utilities department.

Work on the system starts next Monday, May 29, and is expected to take about four weeks, June 19, to complete.