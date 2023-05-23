The Cowichan Valley School District says it will review policies regarding third-party presentations and associated educational materials brought into its schools.

During the Victoria Day holiday weekend, SD79 issued an apology following the discovery of what it considers inappropriate harm reduction materials at a school following a presentation.

The organization involved was not identified and the school was not named.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, the district explained that the discovery followed a harm reduction and drug addiction presentation by someone from an outside organization.

The district says it wants to ensure students receive information about addictions and harm reduction, but says the items do not appear to be school or age appropriate.

SD79 says it supports harm reduction “as a well-researched and effective method of addressing the ongoing opioid crisis and conversations around drugs and drug addiction,” but wants to ensure presentations are appropriate for students.

The district says there will be a full investigation and a review of its policies.