Seniors will be receiving support from the province, through new funding.

The funding comes from the Age-friendly BC program, which is set on bringing financial support to seniors living in both local and indigenous communities.

Funding will go towards projects dedicated to tailored housing, transportation, wellness, and providing outdoor spaces for seniors that are both safe and accessible.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix says it’s important to have communities become age friendly as more people are getting older.

“I encourage local governments and Indigenous community leaders to apply for a grant that will lead to meaningful improvements locally for seniors,” says Dix.

- Advertisement -

The province adds that up to $500,000 in grants are available for governments to apply for, with the money set to be distributed through two streams.

Applications for the funding will start June 1st, with the deadline set for July 28th this year.