There’s a new speed reduction plan in the works in Duncan and the city is looking for public feedback.

The purposed city-wide plan received a grant of $18-thousand from Vision Zero BC and would see 50 new signs installed.

Along with new speed signs, there will be custom signs at every entrance to Duncan that will indicate the default speed limit in the city as 30 km/hr, unless otherwise posted.

The survey is live until June 22nd.

A link to participate can be found on the City of Duncan website