The Chief and Council of Cowichan Tribes are calling on witnesses, or anyone with information about the death of a teenager last week, to come forward.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says a 15-year old girl was found behind a motel on the Trans Canada Highway May 15 in a semi-conscious state, under suspicious circumstances.

The RCMP was contacted by BC Ambulance

The teen later died at hospital and police along with the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Cowichan Tribes Chief Lydia Hwitsum says they are urging witnesses and anyone with information that might assist police to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP at (250) 748-5522 to support the investigation.

She says they are asking the entire community to come together and support justice for the victim’s family, and Cowichan Tribes’ departments have been actively providing supports to community members.

Chief Hwitsum says community must work together to combat crime and demand safety by reporting any and all suspicious activities.

“Active reporting is an important way our citizens can help law enforcement in the work they are doing.”

Inspector Chris Bear of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says they are grateful to those who have come forward to provide information and understand it is a very emotional and difficult time for those affected by the tragedy.

Chief Hwitsum says too many Cowichan Tribes’ community members have experienced the loss of a family member at a young age.

She says the safety and wellbeing of Quw’utsun people and vulnerable populations in the region is a top priority for her and the entire council.

The RCMP says it’s aware of rumours and speculation circulating online about the death and asks people to appropriately source information.