UPDATE – 5:36 pm: West Shore RCMP say that the incident has been resolved with the suspect in custody.

In a tweet, they say, “Police have cleared the area as now safe and all roads have been reopened.”

—–

A man with a firearm inside a home on Finlayson Arm Road has drawn a heavy police presence south of the Malahat.

RCMP say they became aware of the incident with a concerned call about the residence on Finlayson Arm near Millstream Road around 1 pm.

West Shore RCMP say their officers responded immediately and have since blocked off the area.

- Advertisement -

Police ask you to avoid the area and nearby residents have been asked to stay inside their homes.