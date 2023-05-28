One of the oldest schools on Vancouver Island celebrates a milestone next month when Bench Elementary School in Cowichan Bay marks its 150th anniversary.

The Cowichan Valley School District says the school has made a significant contribution to the historic community of Cowichan Bay.

There will be an open house celebration on June 15 from 5pm to 8pm with a brief ceremony at 6pm in front of the school.

Bench Elementary students are working on displays and art installations to commemorate the school’s history.

The Duncan Historical Society has shared artifacts, and if you have memories you’d like to share the school is collecting old photos and stories to add to the history to be displayed.

You can email any photos and information to [email protected].

In addition, the school plans to build the Bench 150 Legacy Trail, a one kilometre accessible trail around the perimeter of the grounds for students and the community.

Members of the community are invited to donate toward the cost of building the trail on the SD79 website or at the celebration.