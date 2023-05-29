Multiple emergency operation centres are getting a boost, through financial help from the province.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will be providing nearly $3 million to several local governments and First Nations, allowing them to buy or install new equipment to help improve the centres.

Along with bringing more supplies, the funding will also help provide training to increase capacity, according to the province.

Up to 78 projects will receive this funding for more than 100 different communities, with some of the money set to be distributed to different areas on Vancouver Island.

The Comox Valley Regional District will be receiving $150,000 for both the Hosting with Humility and Reciprocity in Action initiatives. The Cowichan Valley Regional District will also be getting $150,000 for its emergency centre project for this year, while Parksville is getting $34,040 for a training program.

For the Strathcona Regional District, it’ll be receiving $329,200, and the qathet Regional District is getting $30,000.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma says these operation centres are important for response and recovery during any emergencies happening across the province.

Ma says, “These projects made possible through our Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will help better protect and keep people safe in the event of an emergency.”