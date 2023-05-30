A Duncan man is asking for donations of bottled water this weekend.

If all goes according to plan. Tim Godin would distribute the water to 3 local groups, Nourish Cowichan, the Cowichan Basket Society, and The Sunday Sandwich group.

Godin says he was inspired by a man he saw handing out coffee in downtown Duncan.

‘I’ve always wanted to help hand out water, and it kind of pushed me over the edge to really, you know, take some action steps with my plans and to see how much water I could collect and what kind of difference I could make out there.’ says Godin.

He says that he would like to see this become an annual event.

- Advertisement -

To get involved you can drop off a case of water at the Duncan Baseball Association on Somenos Road this Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.