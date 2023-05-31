The out-of-control wildfire near Sayward has nearly doubled in size since yesterday, and is now 160 hectares.

BC Wildfire Services says 60 firefighters and four helicopters are battling the blaze today, 5.6 kilometres west of Sayward. The fire is continuing to burn in a parallel direction to the village, but smoke is impacting large parts of Vancouver Island.

Crews are helped by today’s cooler temperatures and higher humidity. So far no evacuation alerts have been recommended because of the fire. It is suspected to have been human-caused.

A small fire southwest of Campbell River near Gilson Lake is now out, but this afternoon a new fire was discovered on the West Coast near Bamfield in Keeha Bay. That fire is now under control.