A flotilla of sailboats are racing around the Island starting Saturday, in this year’s world-famous VanIsle 360 International Yacht Race.

More than 40 sailboats will be circumnavigating Vancouver Island. The first leg is from Nanaimo to Comox on Saturday. On Sunday, they will race from Comox to Campbell River, finishing at the fishing pier and stopping for their first awards night and dinner at the Riptide.

On Monday they will head north, stopping in Sayward for the first time in the event’s history. They will sail on to Telegraph Cove, then Port Hardy, then down the wild West Coast with a major stop in Ucluelet before racing on to Victoria. They will finish in Nanaimo by June 17 after nearly two weeks at sea.

The race organizers have created a planning guide for sailboat spotters and skippers alike.

For more information, including a race tracker, visit the official VanIsle360 website.