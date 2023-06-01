The full lineup for Sunfest 2023 has been released.

Lainey Wilson tops Friday’s bill with Kameron Marlowe, Willie Jones, and Mark Ledlin.

Billy Currington will be making up for a last-minute cancellation last year, headlining the Saturday show along with Lonestar, Jess Moskaluke, and Cory Marks.

Blake Shelton had already been announced as the Sunday headlining act back in November. Others playing on the final night are High Valley, Lindsay Ell, and Harvey Hann & the Bandit Band.

New to Sunfest is the addition of a Thursday Kickoff Party with Canadian Jade Eagleson as the main act. BC Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Hess will also be there for kick-off, with Bobby Wills, and The Country Line.

Sunfest runs from August 3rd through 6th at Lake Cowichan’s Laketown Ranch.