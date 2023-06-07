—5:50 p.m.—

Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs is closed while the wildfire burns in the area.

The province says the highway is closed near Koen Road and travellers are asked to avoid the area.

They add drivers should expect lengthy delays and there are no detour options at the moment, but they are being assessed.

Information check points are being set up at Lake Cowichan, Coombs and the Port Alberni Visitors Centre.

More information can be found on DriveBC.

—

The wildfire at Cameron Bluffs has grown to an estimated 109 hectares as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from BC Wildfire Service, crews are continuing to respond to the out-of-control fire and air tankers and skimmers are supporting efforts.

No structures are currently threatened, and they say traffic on Highway 4 may be affected intermittently.

Drive BC tweeted the road was closed at around 10:40 a.m. It reopened just after 11:20 a.m., but traffic is currently single lane alternating and you cannot stop on it to view the bluffs.