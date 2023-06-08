The MP for the Alberni Valley currently isolated by a wildfire is challenging the federal environment minister in Ottawa to do more to help.

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns is sparring with Steven Guilbeault today over climate change, forest fires and fuel subsidies in the House of Commons. He took the opportunity during his question to ask for more help dealing with emergencies.

“30,000 of my constituents are trapped on the other side of Cameron Lake,” he says. “Seniors can’t get to their doctor appointments. People can’t get to work. Who are the greatest communities that are impacted? Indigenous communities.”

Guilbeault responds by saying the government has already spoken with affected communities and is ready to help.

“It is likely going to be the worst year in terms of forest fires,” he says. “The federal government is supporting all the provinces and territories as well as indigenous communities that have requested help from the federal government.”

- Advertisement -

Johns is also asking the government to create teams of national firefighters, which could respond quickly to emergencies across the country.