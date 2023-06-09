People struggling with mental health and substance abuse can access up to 12 free counselling sessions per year in a new Island Health program.

Leah Hollins, Island Health Board Chair, says “This represents a significant expansion and investment in community-based counselling services to improve access to these services on Vancouver Island.”

Virtual Island-wide services will be available through Cognito Health, and Trafalgar Addiction Treatment Centre. Services are also available in Port Hardy through North Island Crisis and Counselling Services and in Nanaimo through EHN Outpatient Services and Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Society.

The publicly-funded, community-based counselling is intended for people with moderate challenges. The new partnership with Island health will meet the counselling needs of at least 1,500 people per year.

Access to the counselling services is via referral or self-referral through Island Health Mental Health and Substance Use locations.

A list of locations and contact information is available from Island Health.