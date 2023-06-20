A Canadian Forces Snowbirds member is no longer flying with the team after getting charged for sexual assault.

In a media release Monday, they say major Steven Hurlbut from 431 Squadron has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service took over the investigation on June 14 and say the assault happened in Barrie, Ontario.

They add it will now go through the civilian justice system. Hurlbut is no longer listed as flying with the team and they will be performing as a eight aircraft team.

According to a statement Saturday, the victim is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and Hurlbut has been reassigned to non-operational duties at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.