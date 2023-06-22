What do you think should be done with the World’s Largest Hockey Stick?

The nearly 40-year-old landmark has required extensive repairs and maintenance to extend its life but will soon need to be replaced.

Manager of the Cowichan Community Centre, Rob Williams, says the district has a good idea of what work the stick needs, but they want to find out what the stick means to the community.

And so they’ve launched a survey to ask you how important it is that the community center maintains the world record for the largest hockey stick and if the stick should be replaced with a new one, which would cost an estimated 1.5 million to 2 million dollars.

This comes as a new big stick in Lockwood Illinois could dethrone the Cowichan landmark.

To take the survey you can visit the CVRD website.