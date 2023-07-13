In the nearly three decades since Lindsey Nicholls disappeared, the Comox Valley RCMP says the case has never been forgotten and remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Nicholls vanished under mysterious circumstances on August 2, 1993.

Cpl. Matt Holst of the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit says, “tips continue to come in, and each one is diligently followed up.”

He says the passage of three decades has not diminished their determination to find answers and provide closure to Lindsey’s family and friends.

Her mom, Judy Peterson, is launching a renewed campaign to generate tips and draw attention to Lindsey’s case.

Billboards will be placed in prominent areas in the Comox Valley to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone out there knows something,” says Peterson, “and I’m hoping this exposure will convince them to come forward with any piece of information that could help.”

Following Lindsey’s disappearance, Peterson successfully advocated for a missing person index within the national DNA databank.

Her efforts resulted in Lindsey’s Law, ground-breaking legislation that helps in identifying unidentified remains and resolving missing persons cases.

The Comox Valley RCMP and Lindsey’s family hope that increasing public awareness through news coverage, and social media, will uncover new leads that may have been overlooked in the past.

Lindsey was last seen walking down Royston Road, wearing blue jeans, a khaki top, and white canvas shoes.

Anyone with information about Lindsey’s disappearance can call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.