Despite getting eliminated in episode two, a Vancouver Island couple says they do not regret their time on the Amazing Race Canada.

Allie Seller and Eddie Pariñas were the most recent team to be eliminated from the show. However, the duo from the Comox Valley says the experience proved to them that anything is possible and that they work well together.

“It was a race that actually exposed all my weaknesses,” laughed Pariñas.

“Eddie and I do business together, we raise family together, we do life together. In that though, we very much stay in our own lanes,” added Seller.

“This race forced us to really step into each other’s lane and in doing that it made us realize how well we work together but also gain why we work together so well and that’s because we’re both strong in unique areas.”

- Advertisement -

While the team was eliminated early in the competition, they say they felt like they had already won by simply being a part of the experience.

It may seem scary, but they encourage others to put themselves out there despite the fear of potential failure.

“You do have to let go of that fear of judgement and you’re not able to control or dictate the narrative of it,” said Seller. “What I would really say to people is your next biggest adventure is on the other side of your ‘yes’.”

“We’ve always put ourselves out there and each time we have it has just always been so positive,” added Pariñas. “There’s the fear of failing of course, but what’s the worst thing that could happen? Yeah, for sure you fail but then you get up again and do it again or do something else.”

Seller adds that after the race, it is not necessarily the end as they are looking forward to what is coming next and what will be their next big adventure.

“We can look at this and think ‘oh my gosh, episode two and they’re out and that’s why I wouldn’t do something.’ But we look at it as ‘oh my gosh, we made it’,” said Seller.

- Advertisement -

Heading forward, the pair are encouraging others to put their hands up because according to Seller and Pariñas, “it’s worth it.”