A mechanical problem on the BC Ferries vessel Coastal Celebration is forcing it to pulled from service for about a week, at least.

The Corporation announced the vessel was taken out of service this afternoon because of an oil leak discovered earlier this week.

It will mean eight fewer sailings a day between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen while the Coastal Celebration is out of service.

People who have made reservations on the sailings affected will be contacted about whether their reservations can be moved or must be cancelled.

People planning a trip without a reservation are urged to travel as foot passengers because standby vehicle will be reduced.

After the hydraulic oil leak was noticed, divers were sent to check below the waterline of the Coastal Celebration and determined an ineffective blade seal was the cause.

A containment boom was placed around the vessel while it waits to go into the dry dock on Monday.

BC Ferries says it has not be confirmed that the leak is related to work done during the vessel’s recent maintenance, which took longer than expected due to complications with the propulsion system, but the corporation says there is a strong possibility.

Coastal Celebration is expected to return to service late next week.