Imperial Welding Brings Affordable Steel Sales to the Cowichan Valley

For passionate DIY enthusiasts and fabricators, Imperial Welding has opened a new retail steel facility in Duncan. For your next project, whether it’s making a truck rack, repairing a trailer, or building some fencing and gates; you now have a Retail Steel Sales shop right here in the Valley.





About the Company

Founded in 1992, Imperial Welding Ltd. originally started as a structural steel and miscellaneous metals fabrication shop in Victoria. With their head office in Duncan (170 Trans-Canada Highway) and production facility in Courtenay (2428 Cousins Ave), they’ve recently opened a third facility in Duncan (5839 Duncan St) catering to retail/wholesale steel sales.

With over 30 years in business, their knowledge and experience guarantees high quality standards.

Why Choose Imperial Welding Ltd.

• Locally owned and operated with three Vancouver Island locations

• Over 30 years in business, building quality structural steel and miscellaneous metals

• CWB Certified – 47.1 div 2

• Their team is experienced, professional, polite, and safety is their priority

Budget Considerations

While purchasing ready-made steel products is easier, it can also be costly. If you have the time and ability to do-it-yourself, you could save a considerable amount of money when you purchase your steel from Imperial Welding. Plus, they have the knowledge and experience to answer your questions, recommend the most suitable steel size for your project, and provide tips on handling and fabricating the material effectively.

Happy DIY-ing!

It’s Time to Start Your Next Project

Visit Imperial Welding’s Duncan Steel Sales Division at 5829 Duncan Street.

Call: (250) 737 – 3715

Visit their website at https://imperialwelding.com

Facebook: Imperial Welding Ltd.