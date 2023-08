A well-known restaurant in Duncan is closing its doors at the end of August after 20 years of operation.

Kim Wah Restaurant, located on York Road, has seen declining business according to owner Ken Li, who says customers are scared to come in.

Now, the building has been sold and the new landlord said they have 30 days to find somewhere new to set up shop.

According to Li, they are struggling to find a new location and may have to leave Duncan.