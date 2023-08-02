Listen Live
Duncan Seeks Artists for Downtown Beautification Project

By Mike Patterson
Image courtesy of City of Duncan
The City of Duncan is inviting local artists to submit their work to be considered for a public art project.
The city wants to beautify three downtown utility boxes by turning them into works of art.
The project is open to all artists, who should submit copies of their original art which best celebrate the community.
The examples must be received by September 1, and the artists selected will receive a $300 honorarium.
More information can be found on the City of Duncan website, or by contacting City Planner Larissa Barry-Thibodeau at [email protected].
