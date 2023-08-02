Listen Live
Cowichan Valley

RCMP Ask for Help Locating Missing Teen

By Mike Patterson
Photograph supplied by RCMP
The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 14-year old Caiden Morris.
He was last seen on July 29th at the corner of Coronation Avenue and Trans Canada Highway.
Morris is known to wander around Duncan and North Cowichan, but it’s unusual for him to be away from home for so long.
He 168 centimetres, or about five-and-a-half feet in height, with a medium build and brown hair.
Morris was wearing a blue shirt with ‘Best dad in the galaxy’ on the front, grey camouflage sweatpants, and Nike shoes.
Photograph of 14-year old Caiden Morris supplied by North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-6477.
