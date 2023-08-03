A new tool for monitoring logging in old growth forests in BC has been unveiled by Stand.earth.

Forest Eye is a satellite tool designed to give the public insight into the current cutting of old growth trees in the province.

Stand.earth has partnered with Age of Union to call on the BC government to stop the logging of rare, at-risk old growth forests.

Age of Union is led by Vancouver-born tech entrepreneur and environmentalist Dax Dasilva, who made a $100,000 donation to Stand-dot-earth and launched a fundraiser with a goal of $500,000 in additional investments.

The organizations say the campaign will “shed light on the continuing destruction of the last remaining old growth forests using cutting-edge research and technology.”

- Advertisement -

Forest Eye uses remote sensing, satellite imagery and GIS mapping to identify when and where road-building, logging, or other forest cover loss occurs in at-risk old growth areas.

Angeline Robertson, Senior Investigative Researcher with Stand.earth Research Group says, “Forest Eye is designed to be disruptive, transparent, and support public mobilization and local community organizing around stopping old growth logging, and holding the BC government to account.”

Tzeporah Berman, International Program Director with Stand.earth says BC says “British Columbia is experiencing its worst ever wildfire season in the 21st century, the science is clear – we need these rare, old growth forests to stay standing to protect us from some of the worst climate impacts.”