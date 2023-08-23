Highway 4 at Cameron Bluffs will be closed all day tomorrow while crews remove about a dozen large and hazardous boulders.

The province says the closure will run from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It marks the second of two full day closures so crews can do rock scaling work at Angel Rock.

During the first closure, crews were able to remove five large boulders and take out 10 truckloads of rock debris from the area, according to the province.

Outside the closure, the highway will have two daily closures between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. until the work is completed.

There will not be closures overnight or on weekends.