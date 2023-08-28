A cluster of new small, out-of-control wildfires are burning in Strathcona Park with one near the highway to Gold River.

According to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard, the Mount Filberg, southeast Lady Falls and north Elk River fires were all discovered on Monday. However, while the Lady Falls fire is now two hectares, they are all being monitored.

This means that the fires are being watched but there are no immediate suppression efforts underway, according to BC Wildfire.

They add the fire might be allowed to burn to achieve ecological or resource management objectives, a tactic most often used for remote blazes that do not threaten values.

However, crews are responding to the south Elk River fire, which is nearest to the Gold River Highway.

- Advertisement -

The service’s map says it is only 0.1 hectares, and one initial attack crew is on scene along with two helicopters. The fire is not impacting the highway yet.

They add the suspected cause of all four of the fires is lightning.

A fire burning farther away near Tlools Lake is around 60 hectares but is also being monitored and lightning is suspected to have caused it.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, many parts of Vancouver Island will be subject to a severe thunderstorm watch.

They add this means there is a possibility of hail, strong winds and heavy rain along with lightning.