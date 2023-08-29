Five new inductees will be added to the Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame this November.

This year will see the induction of athletes like Tri-athlete Jason Sandquist and National Softball Champion Helen Gosnell.

“These athletes, sport builders, and championship teams will be stellar additions to our Sports Wall of Fame,” says committee chair Councillor Tek Manhas.

Each inductee will have their name displayed on the wall in the Aquatic Centre lobby and on the New Walk of Fame outside the front entrance. A gala will be held on November 18th where individuals and teams will receive a special award and

“We’re excited to keep this tradition moving forward with five more inductees added to our Sports Wall of Fame,” says North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas.

A full detailed list of the inductees can be found on the North Cowichan website.