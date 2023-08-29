The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding a missing person.

Norman Lecoy, a 40-year old Metis man, was last seen on August 17, 2023.

He left his residence in a grey Mercedes B250 with BC license plate AC331K.

He has a medium build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and a feather tattoo on the left side of his face.

The RCMP says it’s unusual for Lecoy to be gone for this length of time without keeping in touch with family or friends, and they’re concerned for his safety.

Anyone information that may help find him is urged to contact local police immediately.