Dust off your resumes, next month Work BC is hosting an “inclusive” job fair in Duncan.

It’s designed to allow people regardless of disabilities a chance to shop around for job opportunities.

Hiring teams from Walmart, Thrifty Foods, Western Forest Products and more will be on-site to speak with job seekers.

The fair will take place on September 21 at 12 p.m. at the Duncan United Church on Ingram Street.