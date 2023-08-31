A new video released by Island Health gives residents a full 3D tour of what the new Cowichan District Hospital will look like when it opens in 2027.

The fly-through shows off the main entrance, multiple waiting rooms, patient rooms, lounge areas, and a coffee bistro.

A main feature of the showcase is the “community hall” which is being created with mass timber features and large windows for maximum sunlight.

According to Island Health, the hospital will be 3 times the size of the current one and will incorporate art throughout the building to “create healing environments”. The seven-storey inpatient tower will include a sunroom on each floor facing Mount Prevost to the west or Somenos Lake and Mount Tzouhalem to the south.

Also shown off was the new emergency department, which is three times larger than the current one and will have the capacity for 45 patients.