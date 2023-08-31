It will be at least another 30 days before workers return to the Crofton Mill.

President of Unifor Local 1132 Tanner Mcquarrie says that even though forestry workers are no strangers to challenges, what they need right now, is clarity.

According to a media release from Unifor, workers were informed Monday that the scheduled restart of the mill would be delayed until the end of September.

“I urge the company to set a reasonable timeline for a restart and commit to it for the sake of the workers and their families.” Says Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The owner of the mill Paper Excellence says that the restart will depend on the recovery of prices for their products.

- Advertisement -

“Our members need to know when they’ll be back on the job. Workers don’t have the luxury of curtailing their bills.” Says Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle

This is the third extension of the shutdown since May of this year.