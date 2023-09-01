The provincial government is expecting over 120-thousand vehicles to cross over the Malahat this long weekend and with that high volume comes a lot of congestion.

According to the province peak times going northbound will be from 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday and southbound on the holiday Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These estimates are based on historical data from past summer long weekends.

To combat the volume any construction at the Tunnel Hill site that impacts traffic flow will stop from 12 pm today to 7 am on September 5.

It’s also suggested that drivers avoid the Malahat on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They encourage drivers to leave earlier in the morning or later in the day to avoid peak travel times.