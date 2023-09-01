The Port Alberni RCMP are investigating what is believed to be a targeted shooting.

At around 5:30 am this morning, a man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot in an alley behind 4th Avenue in Port Alberni.

While the victim was taken to hospital police were able to interview witnesses, and RCMP spokesperson Corporal Alex Bérubé, says initial the information gathered indicates the shooting was targeted.

Police are looking for an older model black Dodge pickup truck that was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.