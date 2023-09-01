After a bit of rain and cooler weather, the wildfire situation on the Island is holding steady.

According to the latest information from the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently 12 out-of-control wildfires on the Island, 10 in Strathcona Provincial Park. Most were caused by lightning strikes in remote areas, so the BC Wildfire Service is not responding unless they start to pose a threat.

The largest fire currently burning on the Island is near Mount Con Reid and is just under 1,500 hectares.

Two fires outside the park are burning near Gold River, south of Muchalat Inlet.

With dry weather continuing through the long weekend, the BC government has extended the provincial state of emergency until September 14, and is asking people to be extra careful near the woods.

- Advertisement -

Out-of-control Wildfires on Vancouver Island

Location Size Cause Response Strathcona Provincial Park, SE of Schoen Lake Less than 1 HA Unknown Unspecified Strathcona Provincial Park, NW of Tlools Lake 64 HA Lightning Monitoring Strathcona Provincial Park, E of Tlools Lake 3 HA Lightning Monitoring Strathcona Provincial Park, N of Elk River 1 HA Lightning Monitoring Strathcona Provincial Park, SE Lady Falls Less than 7 HA Lightning Monitoring Strathcona Provincial Park, W of Mt Filberg Less than 1 HA Lightning Monitoring Strathcona Provincial Park, Mt Con Reid 1,428 HA Lightning Monitoring Strathcona Provincial Park, Donner Lake Less than 1 HA Lightning Unspecified Jacklah River, S of Muchalat Inlet 66 HA Lightning Monitoring Silverado Creek, S of Muchalat Inlet, 310 HA Unknown Monitoring Strathcona Provincial Park, Myra Creek Less than 1 HA Unknown Unspecified Strathcona Provincial Park, Mt Myra Less than 1 HA Unknown Monitoring

Other out-of-control fires near Vancouver Island include: