One man is dead after his SUV collided with a garbage truck in Parksville Friday afternoon.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say initial indications are that the SUV, driven by a 69-year-old Parksville man, veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the garbage truck. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Alberni Highway, at Dunbar way.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the SUV. The driver of the garbage truck was not seriously injured.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact Oceanside RCMP.