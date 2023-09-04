BC Premier David Eby and Minister of Labour, Harry Bains have released a statement recognizing Labour Day.

“Today, we celebrate the accomplishments of working people, as well as the labour movement that stands up for them,” reads the statement.

They pointed to a few changes to the workforce in the last year that they hope improve overall working conditions, including added standards for workers dealing with asbestos. They say another advancement was an increase in the minimum wage, to $16.75, which is second highest to Yukon, $16.77, and a $1.25 higher than any other province, second is Ontario at $15.50.

They say their government respects the integrity of the collective bargaining process, and that the best results come when unions and employers negotiate without interference.

“Having a say in working conditions is important to workers. We recognize the right to belong to a union and engage in collective bargaining, including the right to take job action, is protected under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” they say. “Our government re-introduced the single-step certification process to allow workers to exercise that right.”

They closed by wishing everyone a happy Labour Day and thanking everyone for keeping the economy going.