Two crosswalks in downtown Ladysmith are getting a facelift this week.

One crosswalk will be painted with the theme “Every Child Matters” to raise awareness of victims and survivors of residential schools.

The other will be titled “Ladysmith Remembers” and will be a tribute to veterans. The town is also using this closure of 1st Ave to repaint the rainbow crosswalk.

To help make room for painting crews, First Ave between High Street and Roberts Street will be closed to traffic and parking tomorrow at 5 p.m.



The crosswalks will be unveiled next Monday at 10 a.m.