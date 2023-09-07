Residents of Duncan got their chance to let city hall know how they feel about life in the community.

The recently concluded Citizen Survey asked residents about what they thought were the biggest issues facing the city. The survey covered a wide range of topics like quality of life, satisfaction with city services, and environmental concerns.

1500 residents were randomly picked to participate and received the survey through the mail.

Sixty-six percent of respondents reported that crime and homelessness were the biggest issues facing the city, up from seven percent when the same question was asked in 2014.

Seventy-three percent of respondents said that they felt less safe living in Duncan compared to 5 years ago, and when asked to rate the quality of life in the city on a scale of 10, the average rating given was 6.8.

There was some good news for the city government, though, as the results indicated that the vast majority of residents found city staff were friendly and treated customers fairly.

Residents also had a chance to express environmental concerns indicating that “mess” and needles left by homeless people were a major concern for the city.