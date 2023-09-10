UPDATE:

As of 2:10 this afternoon, BC Hydro says power has been restored to all affected near Lake Cowichan.

—————-

Multiple BC Hydro customers are without power near Lake Cowichan today, according to BC Hydro.

551 people lost power as of 6:14 in the morning, with the outages happening because of a motor vehicle incident.

Hydro crews are currently on-site, with the outages affecting two blocks of Hummingbird Lane, one block on Park Avenue, 6th street, Paul’s Road, Gordon Bay Park, Walton Road, Caycuse, and Gilgan Road.

More updates to come as soon as they’re made available.