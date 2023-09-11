The Mesachie Lake Fire Hall which has been in service since 1940 has got some much-needed upgrades and a new pumper-truck thanks to a federal grant.

Much of the retrofit centered around improving interior air quality and making the engine bay a more efficient space for firefighters to get their personal protective gear ready and board the engine.

According to the CVRD, the improvements will also help reduce the building’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Fire Chief Kevin Smith says with work on the fire hall complete the fire department is more prepared than ever to help protect the community of Mesachie Lake.

The over 300,000 dollars needed for the retrofit and new truck came from an Infrastructure Canada grant.