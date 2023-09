The M’akola Housing Society is hosting its third Every Child Matters Walk and they just got a funding boost from the Municipality of North Cowichan.

$3,500 of funding will be provided by the municipality for the walk that is taking place on October 2, just after National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

In a council meeting the original amount proposed to support the walk was increased by $500.

Council has supported the event in the past, donating $2000 in 2021 and $3000 in 2023.