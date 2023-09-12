Cowichan-Malahat-Langford Member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor was nominated at a meeting on September 10, 2023, to represent the NDP again in the constituency when a federal election is called.

MacGregor was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, and is currently the NDP’s Food Price Inflation and Agriculture and Agri-Food Critics.

The MP recently initiated a parliamentary investigation into food prices and corporate profits, which forced grocery giants, like Loblaw CEO Galen Weston, to publicly testify about how their practices are impacting food prices and inflation.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh praises the work he has done and says without New Democrats like MacGregor, the grocery giants would never have been held accountable for their role in the cost-of-living crisis.

MacGregor says he is honoured to have been chosen again by members of the NDP as the riding’s candidate.