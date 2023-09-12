Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyCouncil unveils possible replacements for Centennial Park play structure
Cowichan ValleyFeatured

Council unveils possible replacements for Centennial Park play structure

By Eric Richards
Centennial Park Playground is closed. Supplied by City of Duncan.

A new playground is in the works for Centennial Park to replace the old structure that vandals destroyed in May of this year.

The playground at Centennial Park was destroyed by arson – Photo by My Cowichan Valley Now Staff

Since then, the city has received multiple proposals for new play structures, and they’re asking the public which should replace it.

There are five different variations of the playground, and the survey will ask which people would prefer or if they want the old design.

Possible Replacement Park Structure Design

The new playground designs have some additional accessibility features compared to the previous one.

Council will get the survey results when it closes on October 3rd.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM