A new playground is in the works for Centennial Park to replace the old structure that vandals destroyed in May of this year.

Since then, the city has received multiple proposals for new play structures, and they’re asking the public which should replace it.

There are five different variations of the playground, and the survey will ask which people would prefer or if they want the old design.

The new playground designs have some additional accessibility features compared to the previous one.

Council will get the survey results when it closes on October 3rd.