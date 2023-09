A Cowichan Valley Organization is the latest grant recipient from the Canada Post Community Foundation.

As one of the only recipients on Vancouver Island, Nourish Cowichan got 15-thousand dollars for a kitchen expansion.

The youth-centric grant was created in 2012 to make a difference in the lives of children and has granted just over $12,000,000 to projects across Canada.

All grant recipients can be found on the Canada Post website.