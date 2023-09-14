An updated look at the plans for the new Ladysmith Marina gives a glimpse into reconciliation efforts between the Stz’uminus First Nation, the town and the province.

“This is a significant milestone in the long journey of reconciliation for the Stz’uminus people. Our ancestors lived on this land, thus Ladysmith Harbour has great significance to our community,” says Stz’uminus Chief John Elliot. He adds that they look forward to the new economic opportunities it will provide.

According to the town, the goal of the Marina is to create a “mini Granville Island,” when development is complete, it will accommodate 1,200 boat houses, slips, moorage and retail space.

“This is an exciting opportunity to advance Stz’uminus and Ladysmith united priorities. Our shared vision for the waterfront supports a deep desire to return Stz’uminus presence and culture to this area,” says Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone.

The Stz’uminus First Nation will take over all leases on water and land lots along the harbour as part of the new construction.