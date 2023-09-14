A damaged natural gas main forced the closure of City Hall in Duncan Thursday afternoon and caused traffic delays in the downtown area.

The problem was caused by a work crew near Kenneth and Craig Streets during the noon hour, and it forced RCMP and the Duncan Fire Department to close streets in the area, including a portion of Canada Avenue, and evacuate people from nearby buildings.

The City of Duncan posted a notice on social media that business at city hall would be suspended for the afternoon as a result of the incident.

Fortis says its crews began working to restore service safely as quickly as possible and the gas was brought under control at around 1:20 pm.

Fortis says by about 3 pm the gas line was repaired and crews began visiting about 15 businesses in the area which lost gas service to turn gas back on at the meter and relight all affected appliances.